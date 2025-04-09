Giants Pull Off Epic Comeback Win Over Reds With Splash Walk-Off Home Run
The San Francisco Giants are making a splash.
After trailing the Cincinnati Reds by four runs at home for most of Wednesday's game, the Giants tied up the game in the eighth inning on a home run from Wilber Flores to ultimately force extra innings.
In the tenth inning, Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski delivered for his team—and daughter—hitting a walk-off home run to defeat the Reds. The splash home run shot out of Oracle Park and landed in McCovey Cove, sealing the Giants comeback win.
Yastrzemski revealed earlier this week that he received special motivation from his three-year-old daughter, Quinley, who had asked him to hit a home run.
"Quinley asked me for a home run," Yastrzemski said over the weekend. "Well, she asked me specifically for a triple, a home run and a splash hit. She was trying to cover all the bases. But yeah, I told her I would hit a home run for her. I can't say no to her, so I had to do what I could."
Yastrzemski followed through on that promise on Sunday, hitting his first home run of the season in the Giants' 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Days later, he has followed through on making a splash hit for his daughter, and now has three walk-off splash hits and a total of seven splash hits in his career. Only Barry Bonds, Brandon Belt, and Pablo Sandoval have more career splash hits than Yastrzemski.
The Giants now move to 9-3 on the season, ranking third in a competitive National League West division. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers became the first teams to reach 10 wins this season on Wednesday, but the Giants keep themselves in the thick of the race with their win over the Reds.