Mike Yastrzemski Delivered on Adorable Home Run Promise to Three-Year Old Daughter
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski hit his first home run of the season during the club's 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
But Yastrzemski's home run, a three-run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave the Giants their first lead of the game, was also a special long ball for another reason.
Yastrzemski's home run was also a father delivering on a promise to his daughter, in what may be one of the cutest called shots in baseball history.
"Today I gotta give a shoutout to my daughter Quinley, honestly," Yastrzemski said in a postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area and California. "Because she asked for a home run—so I promised her I'd get a home run so Quinny, I love you, miss you..."
But in an amusing turn of events, Yastrzemski revealed to reporters after the game that his daughter actually asked for more than just a home run.
"Quinley asked me for a home run—Well, she asked me specifically for a triple, a home run and a splash hit," Yastrzemski said with a laugh. "So, she was trying to cover all the bases—But yeah, I told her that I'd hit a home run for her. I can't say no to her so I had to do what I could."
Did Quinley get to see her dad deliver the home run?
"They're home—hopefully she was watching. I think Paige [his wife] said she was. It's just nice to feel connected to them even when we're kind of far away from each other."
The Giants host the Cincinnati Reds for three home games beginning on Monday night, so Yastrzemski will have a few chances to grab the triple and splash hit off of his daughter's checklist.