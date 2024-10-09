SI

Grimace on a Bathroom Break Weirdest Image Yet from Mets Magical Run

What Mets-related Grimace image would surprise you at this point?

Grimace has showed up in some strange places during the Mets’ magical run.
Grimace has become part of the fabric of the New York Mets' 2024 postseason run. The fast food mascot first linked up with the team from Flushing when it threw out a surprisingly good first pitch ahead of a game on June 12.

While other curiosities have gotten involved this season, Grimace has endured as a symbol of hope for the team with the highest payroll in American sports this year.

As the National League Division Series returned to Queens on Tuesday, the Grimaces were out in full force with a number of amusing pictures and videos emerging before and during the team's Game 3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

With the Mets leading the NLDS 2-1, we won't have to wait long to see if the fairy tale continues. With that in mind, here's the Grimace version of Cinderella losing a slipper—a Grimace costume hung upside down in a bathroom stall. If the Mets fortunes start to turn, this image could end up being the defining one of the season.

Stephen Douglas
