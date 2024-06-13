Grimace Threw a Pretty Good First Pitch at a Mets Game, All Things Considered
The New York Mets hosted the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in a matchup of the two teams at the bottom of the National League East. By this point in the season the Mets have played dozens of home games, so the time to get creative with ceremonial first pitches has officially arrived. Pretty much any warm body can do it as we get into the dog days of summer and the Mets continue to play well below expectations.
And that's exactly what happened Wednesday as Grimace, the McDonald's mascot, threw out the first pitch. Even on a comfortable 70-degree evening in Queens, whoever was inside the Grimace costume at Citi Field must have been feeling the heat. It didn’t stop them from making a solid effort to get the ball across the plate.
That is far from the worst first pitch we've ever seen. Heck, it's much better than 50 Cent's infamous effort, which was also thrown at Citi Field. Grimace stood on the mound and made a surprisingly decent throw. Not that it should be a surprise. Grimace did bring his own Grimace-sized glove. That's how you know Grimace is a real ballplayer.
Grimace also got to hang out with two other high-profile mascots as Mr. Met and Mrs. Met presented him with his very own Mets jersey with GRIMACE on the back. Just know that if you see anyone besides a large purple thing wearing that jersey, it's a fake.
I can't wait to see who the Mets put on the mound after the All-Star break. Both before and during games.