Guardians Flip Spencer Horwitz to Pirates in Exchange for Three Pitchers
Spencer Horwitz is on the move for the second time in the same night.
The Cleveland Guardians traded Horwitz to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night in exchange for three pitchers: lefthander Josh Hartle, righthander Luis Ortiz, and lefthander Michael Kennedy.
Horwitz, the 27-year-old infielder, was only a Guardian for a few hours as he was sent to Cleveland in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier Tuesday evening. Toronto acquired three-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman Andrés Giménez in the deal.
Horwitz played in 94 games for the Blue Jays last season and had a .790 OPS with 12 home runs. He should receive an opportunity to start for the Pirates in 2025, likely at first base.
The Bucs send their 17th-ranked prospect in Hartle to Cleveland in return. And Kennedy, a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2022, owns a 3.11 ERA over his minor-league career.
Ortiz, meanwhile, will join the Guardians' rotation that already features Tanner Bibee, Ben Lively and Gavin Williams. Ortiz registered a 3.32 ERA in 37 appearances (15 starts) for the Pirates last season.