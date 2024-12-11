SI

Guardians Flip Spencer Horwitz to Pirates in Exchange for Three Pitchers

Horwitz is on the move again after he was traded from the Blue Jays to the Guardians earlier Tuesday.

Blake Silverman

Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Horwitz celebrates with teammates after scoring a run.
Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Horwitz celebrates with teammates after scoring a run. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Spencer Horwitz is on the move for the second time in the same night.

The Cleveland Guardians traded Horwitz to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night in exchange for three pitchers: lefthander Josh Hartle, righthander Luis Ortiz, and lefthander Michael Kennedy.

Horwitz, the 27-year-old infielder, was only a Guardian for a few hours as he was sent to Cleveland in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier Tuesday evening. Toronto acquired three-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman Andrés Giménez in the deal.

Horwitz played in 94 games for the Blue Jays last season and had a .790 OPS with 12 home runs. He should receive an opportunity to start for the Pirates in 2025, likely at first base.

The Bucs send their 17th-ranked prospect in Hartle to Cleveland in return. And Kennedy, a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2022, owns a 3.11 ERA over his minor-league career.

Ortiz, meanwhile, will join the Guardians' rotation that already features Tanner Bibee, Ben Lively and Gavin Williams. Ortiz registered a 3.32 ERA in 37 appearances (15 starts) for the Pirates last season.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

