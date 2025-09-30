Guardians Hitter Destroyed a Camera With Foul Ball, and the Sound it Made Was Amazing
There was a momentary delay during the fourth inning of the Tigers-Guardians wild-card series showdown on Tuesday after a foul ball from Angel Martinez careened directly into one of the stadium cameras behind home plate, instantly shattering the lens.
After the pitch was fouled off, the loud and unmistakable sound of glass shattering could be heard on the broadcast. Glass could be seen flying onto the ground behind the plate, and just about everyone looked back towards the camera station in confusion.
Have a look at the bizarre moment in Tuesday's Game 1:
The noise created by the shattering of the camera lens truly sounded like a sound effect straight out of a movie.
The broadcast panned to show the damaged camera, and the shattered lens was visible in the shot. The grounds crew responded quickly and arrived on the scene in order to clean up the area behind home plate and allow for play to resume.
Hopefully, that camera can be replaced and ESPN can get its behind-the-plate angle up and running again.