Hal Steinbrenner Makes Declarative Statement on Gerrit Cole's Future With Yankees
Pitcher Gerrit Cole is remaining a New York Yankee after he opted to remain on his four-year deal with the team earlier this month through the 2028 season, but the two sides are still talking about a possible contract extension.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner opened up more about Cole's contract situation on Thursday, admitting he wasn't "comfortable" with adding a fifth year to the ace's contract. However, the owner said the Yankees still very much want the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner to remain in New York.
“But let me just say, that doesn’t reflect in any way, shape or form what we think of Gerrit," Steinbrenner said regarding not adding a fifth year, via MLB's Bryan Hoch. "We want Gerrit to be a Yankee for life. I believe he wants to be a Yankee for life. And adding one more year or not adding one more year should have no meaning when it comes to that.”
Because Cole is staying on his contract with the Yankees, the team is in no hurry necessarily to extend his contact since the 34-year-old pitcher won't become a free agent this offseason.
The 2024 season marked Cole's fifth with the Yankees. His season was limited to 17 games as he dealt with an elbow injury. He posted a 3.41 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 95 innings on the mound. In the Yankees' runner-up postseason, Cole pitched 29 innings, producing 22 strikeouts, 27 hits, 13 runs and one home run.