Heartbroken Orioles Players Take Accountability for Brandon Hyde's Firing
The Baltimore Orioles on Saturday fired manager Brandon Hyde amid a disappointing start to the 2025 season. Many of the Orioles players, feeling responsible for the club's lackluster 15-29 start to the season, were gutted that Hyde lost his job as a result of Baltimore's underachieving play. It was clear how much of an impact Hyde left on the players, both professionally and on a personal level.
"He’s put me in a lot of great positions to succeed, and I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done,” shortstop Gunnar Henderson told MLB.com. “I hate it for him and his family."
"It’s really tough. He’s the only manager I have played for in the big leagues so far, and obviously, I’m so grateful for the opportunity that he gave me,” infielder Ramon Urías said. “We’re going to miss him as a person."
Showing a maturity beyond his years, Orioles' 21-year-old infielder Jackson Holliday took responsibility for the players' role in Hyde's firing.
"I think everyone understands that. He’s not the one playing the games. We’re the ones playing the games," Holliday said. "We haven’t lived up to our expectations, and it’s difficult."
While it's worth noting that the Orioles' spending habits haven't done Hyde any favors, it's also alarming just how much the club has regressed under the 2023 American League Manager of the Year. Baltimore, which won 101 games just two years ago and featured one of the most productive young lineups in the big leagues, has scored the sixth-fewest runs this season. The club also has the third-worst ERA in the majors and has been a below-average defensive team.
It remains to be seen if the Orioles will fare better under interim manager Tony Mansolino. In the first game with Mansolino as skipper on Saturday, the Orioles were down 7-0 after just two innings en route to a 10-6 defeat at the hands of the Washington Nationals.