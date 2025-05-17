SI

Baltimore Orioles Fire Manager Brandon Hyde

Amid a pedestrian start to a 2025 season that appears poised for a step back, the Orioles have fired their manager.

The Baltimore Orioles have fired manager Brandon Hyde.
The Baltimore Orioles have fired manager Brandon Hyde, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. The team confirmed the decision in a statement shortly after.

Hyde's firing in mid-May is a move that the franchise hopes can spark something in a team that has gotten off to a slow start in 2025. The Orioles are 15-28 entering Saturday, a full 10 and 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

The poor start to the season, which is increasing in sample size by the day, can be attributed to underwhelming performances across the board. The offense has been bad, the pitching has been bad, and the defense has been mediocre at best.

As a result, the 51-year-old Hyde, who was responsible for overseeing the rebuild of the franchise over the last six-plus seasons, has been shown the door. Baltimore won 101 games in 2023 and won 91 games last season. The Orioles were expected to once again contend in the AL East this season, but so far, has been one of the worst teams in the American League instead.

Hyde concludes his tenure with the Orioles with a 421-492 record and two postseason appearances in each of the last two seasons.

