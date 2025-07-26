Here's All the History and Records A's Rookie Nick Kurtz Set in Historic Four-Homer Night
Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz had himself a night Friday as he powered his team to a 15-3 win over the Houston Astros.
He smacked four home runs out of Daikin Park in Houston, becoming the first rookie in MLB history to hit four homers in one game. It wasn't just the long ball, either. He wrapped up the night a perfect 6-for-6 from the plate with eight RBIs, 19 total bases and six runs scored.
The No. 4 pick in the 2024 MLB draft set plenty of firsts with his historic night, making a case for the best single-game performance ever. Here's a list of the feats Kurtz accomplished with his massive game:
- First rookie in MLB history to hit four home runs in one game
- First player in MLB history to finish a game with at least six hits, six runs and eight RBIs
- Ties a single-game record for total bases (19, Shawn Green)
- Ninth game in MLB history with six or more runs scored (first since 2004)
- First player in MLB history with at least four home runs, six hits and eight RBIs in one game
- Becomes the 20th player in MLB history with four home runs in one game
- First player in A's history with a four-homer game
- Second A's hitter with at least five hits and three homers in a game (Jimmie Foxx, 1932)
- Second game with at least six hits and four homers in MLB history (Shawn Green, 2002)
- First player in MLB history to have a game with at least four homers, five extra-base hits, six hits, six runs and eight RBIs
Quite the night for the 22-year-old slugger. The wild evening continues what's been an amazing stretch for Kurtz. Per the A's, he's leading the American League in nearly every batting stat over the month of July, including batting average, OPS, home runs and RBIs.
His four home runs gives him 23 on the year. He's now slashing .305/.374/.686 with 56 RBI alongside the 23 dingers.
Look how close he was to becoming the first player ever to hit five home runs in a game, too: