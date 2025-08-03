David Ortiz Played Weatherman As Speedway Classic Started in Disappointing Rain Delay
A lot of planning went into Major League Baseball's Speedway Classic between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway.
An entire field was constructed in the middle of the race track, custom uniforms were handed out and there was even a pregame concert with Pitbull and Tim McGraw. Unfortunately, the one thing you can't plan for wouldn't comply for the first MLB game in the state of Tennessee.
Weather hit in Bristol, Tenn. which forced the contest between the Braves and Reds to start in a rain delay. A disappointing start to an event that was months in the making. But what can you do? Boston Red Sox legend and current MLB on Fox broadcaster David Ortiz provided plenty of optimism and kept the energy light during the delay by showing his skills as a weatherman.
"I'm a meteorologist," Ortiz joked on the broadcast as he analyzed the radar. "It's a little bit of green over Bristol, let's see the weather right here. See that little bit of green open? It will be gone in a little bit people. Don't rush it out, sit down and have a drink because that's going to go away in a little bit. It's a lot of green but I can see a little window right there."
You can watch the hilarious clip below:
First pitch at Bristol Motor Speedway was scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. Starting lineups were announced and the national anthem was sung but the tarp had to be rolled out due to rain in Bristol that delayed the action.
At least Big Papi brought the fans at home some rain-delay entertainment.