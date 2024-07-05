Home Run Derby Participants List: Live Updates of Who's In and Who's Out
The MLB All-Star break is nearly here, and with it comes the Midsummer Classic. But before that, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will feature the Home Run Derby, the annual celebration of all-out offensive power.
The event's entertainment value is often driven directly from the profile of players that are selected (and choose) to participate. Here's a look at the participants this year.
The event's rules will also be tweaked slightly this year.
Full List of Every Player in the Home Run Derby 2024
This list will be updated as we learn more and participants are confirmed.
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson announced on live television during a game that he planned to participate. Later, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Alec Bohm also opted in, per an MLB announcement. They make up the entire field so far, but more are sure to join them:
Player
Participated in HRD before?
Gunnar Henderson
No
Alec Bohm
No
Possible participants to keep an eye on
Henderson's teammate, Adley Rutschman participated last year and was eliminated in the first round by Luis Robert Jr. by just one home run. He is also an All-Star starter, so he'll already be in town for the festivities.
Pete Alonso has grown to be one of the rotational figures of the Derby, participating in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2019 (there was no event in 2020 due to the pandemic). Why not make it five in a row?
Jose Ramirez, Anthony Santander, Christan Walker, Marcell Ozuna and Josh Naylor are all top-10 in home runs this year and seem like potential candidates.
Bobby Witt Jr. is top-10 in slugging, and would be another one of MLB's young stars to platform with the event.
Players Who Won't Participate in the Event
So far, we have learned that the following players won't participate in the Home Run Derby:
- Juan Soto (won in 2022)
- Aaron Judge (won in 2017)
- Shohei Ohtani (participated in 2021)
We can presume these former winners won't participate due to injuries:
- Giancarlo Stanton
- Bryce Harper
This post will continue to be updated with new info as participants are revealed.