Hot Mics Caught Bryce Harper Loudly Cursing After Fouling Off Pitch
Bryce Harper came to the plate in the seventh inning of Sunday's Philadelphia Phillies-Cleveland Guardians game representing the go-ahead run. He got a first-pitch fastball from Hunter Gaddis right down the shoot but failed to do any damage with it as he fouled it away down the left-field line.
Harper immediately realized he missed an opportunity and channeled his frustrations into a four-letter word delivered at a volume rarely captured by television broadcasts.
A rare six-tool player with elite lung capacity to go with the other parts of his game.
Harper would fly to right field two pitches later and wouldn't get another chance at the dish as the Guardians neatly wrapped up a 4-3 victory.
Baseball's a frustrating game and sometimes it's important to blow off some steam testing out the acoustics of a buzzing and cavernous ballpark.
Harper and the Phillies are back in action tonight against the Yankees so he doesn't have to sit with the memory of not capitalizing on a golden opportunity to blast a game-altering homer for too long.