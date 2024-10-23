SI

How Many Times Have the MVPs From Both Leagues Faced Off in the World Series?

Miguel Cabrera and Buster Posey both won MVP awards in 2012 and their teams faced each other in the World Series. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The 2024 World Series features two big-time teams and two big-time players. The New York Yankees will battle the Los Angeles Dodgers, and both teams have their league's likely MVP on the roster.

Aaron Judge is almost certain to be named American League MVP after a stellar season, and Shohei Ohtani will likely win National League MVP after a record-breaking campaign. Now, the two best players in the game will face off in the World Series.

During the 2024 season, Judge hit a career-high .322, with a career-high on-base percentage of .458, and a career-best slugging percentage of .701. His career-best 1.159 OPS led baseball, as did his 58 home runs, 144 RBIs and 10.8 WAR. He was, hands down, the best hitter in baseball.

Ohtani's season wasn't far behind. He slashed .310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs, an OPS of 1.036 and a 9.2 WAR. He also stole 59 bases, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases.

With this titanic matchup on the horizon we decided to look back and see other times MVPs from both leagues faced each other in the World Series. It turns out, it has happened a lot.

When was the last time both MVPs played in the World Series?

The last time two MVPs faced off in the World Series was 2012 when the Detroit Tigers played the San Francisco Giants.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera won his first of two consecutive MVP awards in 2012 and took home the AL's Triple Crown. He became the first player to win a Triple Crown since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967. Cabrera hit .330 that season with 44 home runs, 139 RBIs and an OPS of .999.

Giants catcher Buster Posey won his lone MVP in 2012 as he led the Giants to their second World Series title in three seasons. That year, Posey hit .336 with 24 home runs, 104 RBIS and an OPS of .957.

The 2012 World Series was the last time two MVPs faced each other, but it was also the first time two batting champions had faced each other since the 1954 World Series.

How many times have MVPs faced each other in the World Series?

MVPs have faced each other in the World Series a lot of times, but it has become increasingly rare since MLB moved to having divisions. That occurred in 1969 and since then it has only happened six times.

Cabrera and Posey faced off in 2012. The other years are listed below.

1988: Jose Canseco (Oakland Athletics, Kirk Gibson (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1980: George Brett (Kansas City Royals), Mike Schmidt (Philadelphia Phillies)

1976: Thurman Munson (New York Yankees), Joe Morgan (Cincinnati Reds)

1975: Fred Lynn (Boston Red Sox), Joe Morgan (Cincinnati Reds)

1970: Boog Powell (Baltimore Orioles), Johnny Bench (Cincinnati Reds)

Before the Divisional Era it happened 20 times.

World Series Year

AL MVP

NL MVP

2012

Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

Buster Posey, Giants

1988

Jose Canseco, A's

Kirk Gibson, Dodgers

1980

George Brett, Royals

Mike Schmidt, Phillies

1976

Thurman Munson, Yankees

Joe Morgan, Reds

1975

Fred Lynn, Red Sox

Joe Morgan, Reds

1970

Boog Powell, Orioles

Johnny Bench, Reds

1968

Denny McLain, Tigers

Bob Gibson, Cardinals

1967

Carl Yastrzemski, Red Sox

Orlando Cepeda, Cardinals

1963

Elston Howard, Yankees

Sandy Koufax, Dodgers

1961

Roger Maris, Yankees

Frank Robinson, Reds

1960

Roger Maris, Yankees

Dick Groat, Pirates

1957

Mickey Mantle, Yankees

Hank Aaron, Braves

1956

Mickey Mantle, Yankees

Don Newcombe, Dodgers

1955

Yogi Berra, Yankees

Roy Campanella, Dodgers

1950

Phil Rizzuto, Yankees

Jim Konstanty, Phillips

1946

Ted Williams, Red Sox

Stan Musial, Cardinals

1945

Hal Newhouser, Tigers

Phil Cavarretta, Cubs

1943

Spud Chandler, Yankees

Stan Musial, Cardinals

1942

Joe Gordon, Yankees

Mort Cooper, Cardinals

1941

Joe DiMaggio, Yankees

Dolph Camilli, Dodgers

1940

Hank Greenberg, Tigers

Frank McCormick, Reds

1939

Joe DiMaggio, Yankees

Bucky Walters, Reds

1936

Lou Gehrig, Yankees

Carl Hubbell, Giants

1935

Hank Greenberg, Tigers

Gabby Hartnett, Cubs

1934

Mickey Cochrane, Tigers

Dizzy Dean, Cardinals

1931

Lefty Grove, Athletics

Frankie Frisch, Cardinals

As you can see, MVPs facing each other in the World Series was very common before MLB instituted divisions. It makes sense. Back then, the team in each league with the best regular season records earned berths in the World Series. It would also make sense that an MVP would come from a league's best team. The extra layer and randomness of modern playoff rounds make the best regular season player and team reaching the World Series less likely.

