How Many Times Have the MVPs From Both Leagues Faced Off in the World Series?
The 2024 World Series features two big-time teams and two big-time players. The New York Yankees will battle the Los Angeles Dodgers, and both teams have their league's likely MVP on the roster.
Aaron Judge is almost certain to be named American League MVP after a stellar season, and Shohei Ohtani will likely win National League MVP after a record-breaking campaign. Now, the two best players in the game will face off in the World Series.
During the 2024 season, Judge hit a career-high .322, with a career-high on-base percentage of .458, and a career-best slugging percentage of .701. His career-best 1.159 OPS led baseball, as did his 58 home runs, 144 RBIs and 10.8 WAR. He was, hands down, the best hitter in baseball.
Ohtani's season wasn't far behind. He slashed .310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs, an OPS of 1.036 and a 9.2 WAR. He also stole 59 bases, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases.
With this titanic matchup on the horizon we decided to look back and see other times MVPs from both leagues faced each other in the World Series. It turns out, it has happened a lot.
When was the last time both MVPs played in the World Series?
The last time two MVPs faced off in the World Series was 2012 when the Detroit Tigers played the San Francisco Giants.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera won his first of two consecutive MVP awards in 2012 and took home the AL's Triple Crown. He became the first player to win a Triple Crown since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967. Cabrera hit .330 that season with 44 home runs, 139 RBIs and an OPS of .999.
Giants catcher Buster Posey won his lone MVP in 2012 as he led the Giants to their second World Series title in three seasons. That year, Posey hit .336 with 24 home runs, 104 RBIS and an OPS of .957.
The 2012 World Series was the last time two MVPs faced each other, but it was also the first time two batting champions had faced each other since the 1954 World Series.
How many times have MVPs faced each other in the World Series?
MVPs have faced each other in the World Series a lot of times, but it has become increasingly rare since MLB moved to having divisions. That occurred in 1969 and since then it has only happened six times.
Cabrera and Posey faced off in 2012. The other years are listed below.
1988: Jose Canseco (Oakland Athletics, Kirk Gibson (Los Angeles Dodgers)
1980: George Brett (Kansas City Royals), Mike Schmidt (Philadelphia Phillies)
1976: Thurman Munson (New York Yankees), Joe Morgan (Cincinnati Reds)
1975: Fred Lynn (Boston Red Sox), Joe Morgan (Cincinnati Reds)
1970: Boog Powell (Baltimore Orioles), Johnny Bench (Cincinnati Reds)
Before the Divisional Era it happened 20 times.
World Series Year
AL MVP
NL MVP
2012
Miguel Cabrera, Tigers
Buster Posey, Giants
1988
Jose Canseco, A's
Kirk Gibson, Dodgers
1980
George Brett, Royals
Mike Schmidt, Phillies
1976
Thurman Munson, Yankees
Joe Morgan, Reds
1975
Fred Lynn, Red Sox
Joe Morgan, Reds
1970
Boog Powell, Orioles
Johnny Bench, Reds
1968
Denny McLain, Tigers
Bob Gibson, Cardinals
1967
Carl Yastrzemski, Red Sox
Orlando Cepeda, Cardinals
1963
Elston Howard, Yankees
Sandy Koufax, Dodgers
1961
Roger Maris, Yankees
Frank Robinson, Reds
1960
Roger Maris, Yankees
Dick Groat, Pirates
1957
Mickey Mantle, Yankees
Hank Aaron, Braves
1956
Mickey Mantle, Yankees
Don Newcombe, Dodgers
1955
Yogi Berra, Yankees
Roy Campanella, Dodgers
1950
Phil Rizzuto, Yankees
Jim Konstanty, Phillips
1946
Ted Williams, Red Sox
Stan Musial, Cardinals
1945
Hal Newhouser, Tigers
Phil Cavarretta, Cubs
1943
Spud Chandler, Yankees
Stan Musial, Cardinals
1942
Joe Gordon, Yankees
Mort Cooper, Cardinals
1941
Joe DiMaggio, Yankees
Dolph Camilli, Dodgers
1940
Hank Greenberg, Tigers
Frank McCormick, Reds
1939
Joe DiMaggio, Yankees
Bucky Walters, Reds
1936
Lou Gehrig, Yankees
Carl Hubbell, Giants
1935
Hank Greenberg, Tigers
Gabby Hartnett, Cubs
1934
Mickey Cochrane, Tigers
Dizzy Dean, Cardinals
1931
Lefty Grove, Athletics
Frankie Frisch, Cardinals
As you can see, MVPs facing each other in the World Series was very common before MLB instituted divisions. It makes sense. Back then, the team in each league with the best regular season records earned berths in the World Series. It would also make sense that an MVP would come from a league's best team. The extra layer and randomness of modern playoff rounds make the best regular season player and team reaching the World Series less likely.