How Red Sox' Win Over Tigers, Guardians' Loss Impacts AL Playoff Picture

Here's where things stand in the American League with two days remaining in the regular season.

Tom Dierberger

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres hits a single in the first inning at Fenway Park.
Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres hits a single in the first inning at Fenway Park. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
There will be October baseball in Beantown.

Needing a win to clinch a postseason berth, the Red Sox battled back from a 3-1 deficit on Friday night to walk off the Tigers 4-3 at Fenway Park. Ceddanne Rafaela played hero, mashing a triple off the wall in center field in the ninth to bring home Romy Gonzalez and punch Boston's ticket to the playoffs.

Four of the six playoff spots are decided in the American League now that the Blue Jays, Mariners, Yankees and Red Sox have all clinched. The two remaining playoff spots will be decided in the final two days of the regular season as the Tigers, Guardians and Astros jockey for position.

The Tigers, who held a 10.5-game lead in the AL Central at the beginning of September, could have clinched a playoff berth Friday night with a win combined with an Astros loss. The good news for Detroit? The Guardians also lost, falling 7-3 to the Rangers.

Despite the loss, Cleveland still sits in first place in the AL Central with an 86-74 record. The Guardians clinched the tiebreaker over Detroit earlier this week by winning their head-to-head season series.

Elsewhere in the American League, if the Mariners lose to the Dodgers on Friday night, the home-field advantage in the playoffs belongs to the AL East champion—either the Blue Jays or Yankees, who remain tied with identical 92-68 records.

Here's how everything stands following the Red Sox' big win:

American League Playoff Picture

AL DIVISION LEADERS

TEAM

RECORD

x - Toronto Blue Jays (AL East)

92-68

x - Seattle Mariners (AL West)

90-69

Cleveland Guardians (AL Central)

86-74

AL WILD CARD

TEAM

RECORD

GB

x - New York Yankees

92-68

+6

x - Boston Red Sox

88-72

+2

Detroit Tigers

86-74

---

---

---

---

Houston Astros

85-74

0.5

