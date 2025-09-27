How Red Sox' Win Over Tigers, Guardians' Loss Impacts AL Playoff Picture
There will be October baseball in Beantown.
Needing a win to clinch a postseason berth, the Red Sox battled back from a 3-1 deficit on Friday night to walk off the Tigers 4-3 at Fenway Park. Ceddanne Rafaela played hero, mashing a triple off the wall in center field in the ninth to bring home Romy Gonzalez and punch Boston's ticket to the playoffs.
Four of the six playoff spots are decided in the American League now that the Blue Jays, Mariners, Yankees and Red Sox have all clinched. The two remaining playoff spots will be decided in the final two days of the regular season as the Tigers, Guardians and Astros jockey for position.
The Tigers, who held a 10.5-game lead in the AL Central at the beginning of September, could have clinched a playoff berth Friday night with a win combined with an Astros loss. The good news for Detroit? The Guardians also lost, falling 7-3 to the Rangers.
Despite the loss, Cleveland still sits in first place in the AL Central with an 86-74 record. The Guardians clinched the tiebreaker over Detroit earlier this week by winning their head-to-head season series.
Elsewhere in the American League, if the Mariners lose to the Dodgers on Friday night, the home-field advantage in the playoffs belongs to the AL East champion—either the Blue Jays or Yankees, who remain tied with identical 92-68 records.
Here's how everything stands following the Red Sox' big win:
American League Playoff Picture
AL DIVISION LEADERS
TEAM
RECORD
x - Toronto Blue Jays (AL East)
92-68
x - Seattle Mariners (AL West)
90-69
Cleveland Guardians (AL Central)
86-74
AL WILD CARD
TEAM
RECORD
GB
x - New York Yankees
92-68
+6
x - Boston Red Sox
88-72
+2
Detroit Tigers
86-74
---
---
---
---
Houston Astros
85-74
0.5