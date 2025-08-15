SI

How the Juggernaut Dodgers Lost Their Way

With the Padres taking over first place in the NL West, Los Angeles can’t afford to keep scuffling.

Tom Verducci

The Dodgers have been the third worst team in baseball since the Fourth of July—and there are a number of reasons why.
Think back to the morning of the Fourth of July. Our nation’s birthday. Quintessential America. Barbecues. Burgers. Fireworks. Everything as you expect, including the Dodgers with the best record in baseball.

Now that seems like a long time ago. Since then, the Dodgers have been as sorry as a sack of soggy charcoal briquettes: 12–21. Only the Nationals and the Rays have been worse.

Wait, the Dodgers? The $391 million payroll Dodgers? The same Dodgers who gobbled up so many high-profile free agents last winter we started asking, “Are the Dodgers good for baseball?”

Eight months later, now we’re asking, “Will the Dodgers ever play good baseball?”

They better figure it out quickly. Starting tonight, the Dodgers play six of their next 10 games against the smoking hot, deadline-fortified, first-place San Diego Padres.

What is wrong with the Dodgers? It’s time to dig in.

1. Maybe the Dodgers are just in a slump

All teams go through valleys. At some point in June, the Dodgers, Cubs, Mets, Astros and Yankees all had leads as big as 5 1/2 games. All gone.

But slumps this deep are rare for the Dodgers. In the past 30 years, here are the only seasons in which the Dodgers hit .236 and lost at least 21 games in a 33-game span:

Dodgers Seasons with 33-Game Span With 21+ Losses and Hitting .236 or Worse (Wild Card Era)

Year

Final Record

Postseason Result

2003

85–77

None

2010

80–82

None

2012

82–76

None

2017

104–58

Lost World Series

2025

?

?

I know you optimistic Dodger fans are thinking: “Hey, we went through this in 2017 and still won the pennant.”

But the problems this year go deeper than 33 games. Let’s continue.

3. Dodgers are a poor team in defensive efficiency

This is shocking news.

What is defensive efficiency? It’s the measurement of how often a team turns batted balls into outs. I like this measurement because it does not isolate defense but reflects the unbreakable marriage between pitching and defense. A pitching staff that gets weak contact, for instance, makes the job easier for the defense.

This has been Andrew Friedman’s secret sauce. You can talk all you want about the Dodgers’ money, technology, scouting, international footprint, annoying speaker system at Dodger Stadium, whatever … turning batted balls into outs is what they do best under Friedman.

No more. Their amazing six-year year run of elite pitching combined with elite defense is over.

Dodgers MLB Rank in Defensive Efficiency

Year

Defensive Efficiency MLB Rank

2019

2

2020

2

2021

1

2022

1

2023

2

2024

2

2025

18

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) catches a fly ball in the seventh inning of a game.
The Dodgers have posted their worst defensive efficiency rating in the past seven seasons in 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

4. Dodgers pitchers and fielders share the blame

Dodgers pitchers allow the same average exit velocity this year as Rockies pitchers.

It continues an erosion of generating soft contact. Check out this decline.

Dodgers Exit Velocity Allowed

Year

Average MPH

MLB Rank

2022

87.4

1

2023

88.7

8

2024

88.9

17

2025

89.8

24 (tied with Rockies)

And of the Dodgers’ seven positions behind the pitcher, five of them rate average or worse, according to Outs Above Average (OAA).

Dodgers Weakest Defensive Positions by Outs Above Average (OAA)

Position

OAA

MLB Rank

Third Base

-7

24

Left Field

-6

22

Right Field

-5

21

First Base

-4

19

Shortstop

0

18

5. Dodgers don’t get enough starting pitching length

The Dodgers in recent years have redefined starter workloads. They pitch their starters with more rest and get them out quicker than any other team. They have taken this philosophy to a new extreme.

Dodgers Starters

Amount

MLB Rank

Starts on Four Days Rest

7

Fewest

Batters Faced Third Time Per Start

3.5

Fewest

Pitches Per Start

76

Fewest

Innings Per Start

4.6

Fewest

The result is that because of injuries and workload management none of their starters are in top form. Maybe they will be, come October.

6. Dodgers don’t have enough shutdown relievers

Manager Dave Roberts does not have a clear path to lock down games. This ranking is damning: the Dodgers and Yankees rank among non-contenders as allowing the highest OPS in high leverage spots.

Highest OPS Allowed in High Leverage, 2025

Team

OPS Allowed in High Leverage Spot

1. Rockies

.848

2. Nationals

.819

3. Angels

.808

4. Diamondbacks

.782

T5. Athletics

.774

T5. Marlins

.774

T7. Dodgers

.764

T7. Yankees

.764

9. White Sox

.754

So, who does Roberts trust? Here are his most used pitchers in high leverage:

Most Batters Faced in High Leverage, Dodgers 2025

Pitcher

Batters Faced

OPS in High Leverage Spot

Notes

1. Tanner Scott

89

.820

Injured List

2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

78

.695

Starter

3. Alex Vesia

71

.694

.759 OPS by RHB

4. Ben Casparius

65

.784

4.78 ERA

5. Dustin May

59

1.084

Traded

Three years ago, the Dodgers adopted a paradigm shift. That year they went 51–21 in the second half to win 111 games, a franchise record. They were in the business of building superteams and putting the gas pedal to the floor to get the No. 1 seed.

What it got them was a first-round exit. The Padres sent the superteam home quickly. They held them to 12 runs and a .227 batting average in four games.

The Dodgers learned a lesson. No more maxing out. The north star became workload management. Win enough games to get to the postseason but make sure you get there with your pitchers healthy and with gas in the tank.

It worked last year, barely. Gavin Stone, who broke down, led the staff with 140 innings. But when Walker Buehler got the last out of the World Series, Kiké Hernandez, a position player, would have been the next pitcher if the Yankees scored the tying run.

This year feels like even more of a risk of prepping for October, not grinding toward it. The Dodgers are the oldest team in baseball. They don’t turn batted balls into outs like they used to. And they don’t have the bullpen depth to withstand planned, abbreviated starts.

More than any other team, the Dodgers play the long game. It may work again. But two things have changed.

Now the Dodgers are playing from behind.

And the Padres, fortified by the trade deadline, are lighting it up like it’s the Fourth of July.

Tom Verducci
TOM VERDUCCI

Tom Verducci is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered Major League Baseball since 1981. He also serves as an analyst for FOX Sports and the MLB Network; is a New York Times best-selling author; and cohosts The Book of Joe podcast with Joe Maddon. A five-time Emmy Award winner across three categories (studio analyst, reporter, short form writing) and nominated in a fourth (game analyst), he is a three-time National Sportswriter of the Year winner, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. Verducci is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame, Baseball Writers Association of America (including past New York chapter chairman) and a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 1993. He also is the only writer to be a game analyst for World Series telecasts. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, with whom he has two children.

