How to Watch Juan Soto's Return to San Diego With and Without Cable
In just 214 games with the San Diego Padres, outfielder Juan Soto made his mark on the franchise.
His final numbers with the team: a .265/.405/.488 slashline, 41 home runs and 125 RBIs over parts of two seasons. In 2023, he finished sixth in the National League's MVP voting—the fourth time in his career he'd finished in the top 10—and won his fourth Silver Slugger.
In the offseason, however, the Padres traded him to the New York Yankees. The move has allowed the Yankees to rocket to the best record in the American League at 34-17, while San Diego has struggled to keep its head above .500.
Here's a quick primer on how to watch Soto's return to Petco Park this weekend.
How can I watch Soto's return with cable?
You can watch all three of the series's games—Friday at 8:40 p.m., Saturday at 8:40 p.m., and Sunday at 3:10 p.m.—on YES Network where available and MLB Extra Innings if offered by your provider.
How can I watch Soto's return without cable?
All three games can also be seen on Fubo and MLB.TV with subscriptions to those respective services.
How did Soto end up on the San Diego Padres?
After reportedly declining what would at the time have been MLB's biggest-ever contract, Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the Padres along with first baseman and designated hitter Josh Bell. In return, Washington sent San Diego infielder CJ Abrams, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, pitcher Jarlin Susana, first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit, and outfielder James Wood.
How did Soto leave the Padres?
The Padres, who disappointed in 2023 after reaching the NLCS in 2022, set about slashing payroll this offseason. That included shipping Soto and center fielder Trent Grisham to New York on Dec. 7 for five players: pitcher Jhony Brito, catcher Kyle Higashioka, pitcher Michael King, pitcher Drew Thorpe, and pitcher Randy Vásquez.