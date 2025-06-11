Howard Stern Calls Out One of the More Ridiculous Trends in Sports Broadcasting
1. Howard Stern is not a sports fan. Howard Stern, though, is a legendary broadcaster. So, it would make sense that Stern would have strong opinions about broadcasting, even when it comes to the world of sports.
Stern shared an observation about baseball telecasts, specifically, during his SiriusXM show on Wednesday. He doesn’t understand why MLB announcers can’t just call it like it is when a player unexpectedly takes a foul tip to the testicles.
The main reason I’m telling you all of this is because Stern aired a very funny montage, put together by his staff, of various baseball play-by-play broadcasters using all sorts of long-winded descriptions to explain that a player took a shot to the groin instead of just saying the player got hit in, as Stern said, “the nuts.”
Enjoy.
If you think about it logically, Stern does have a point. Why not just use the proper name of the body part and move on instead of jumping through hoops not to say the name of the body part?
2. Before the NBA Finals, media observers, including myself, pointed out that ABC/ESPN got a disastrous matchup when it comes to ratings in Oklahoma City–Indiana.
There was some odd backlash on social media by people who were upset that those of us in sports media pointed this out instead of just being happy and positive about the NBA Finals.
Well, I can assure you the NBA and ABC/ESPN care about the ratings and they must be miserable right now because America is just not interested in the Thunder and Pacers.
Game 1 drew 8.91 million viewers. It was the lowest-rated non-COVID year Game 1 of all time. Indiana’s last-second win as a huge underdog, though, did not help generate buzz for the series, because Game 2 on Sunday, which was an unwatchable game, pulled in 8.76 million viewers.
These again were all kinds of lows outside of the COVID years. Sports Media Watch has a full recap of all that.
In the recap, Sports Media Watch dropped this nugget that I highly enjoyed regarding Game 2 on Sunday:
“Outside of that anomalous circumstance, it was the least-watched since Cavaliers-Spurs opposite the series finale of The Sopranos in 2007 (8.55M).”
3. It might help the NBA if it scheduled the Finals games properly instead of dragging them over three weeks.
I thought Game 3 was yesterday until about mid-afternoon. At 6:20 p.m. last night, I got this text from a friend: “I legit thought the game was tonight until five minutes ago. The NBA Finals are always Tuesday-Thursday-Sunday. I’m totally rattled right now.”
This morning, I got this text from another friend: “I was so excited at work last night to watch Game 3. At 8:30 p.m., I turn on ABC and it’s a Wheel of Fortune show.”
And apparently there were many others in the same boat.
4. Baseball fans love to complain about networks constantly airing Yankees games, but here’s why the networks will always air as many Yankees games as possible.
5. I saw this tweet in the middle of writing today’s Traina Thoughts.
A minute later, I saw this.
6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with ABC/ESPN’s Richard Jefferson, who is calling his first NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke.
Jefferson discusses whether he has any nerves about broadcasting his first Finals, the status of his contract with ESPN, how he’s changed his style since becoming a lead analyst and whether the Pacers have a chance against the Thunder.
In addition, Jefferson talks about his vices, the LeBron James–Stephen A. Smith dust-up, the NBA’s replay system, mixing it up on social media with Bill Simmons, why he likes calling blowouts, whether the NBA is rigged, working with Ian Eagle, ESPN making him button up his shirts and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was 10 years ago today that the wrestling world lost the legendary Dusty Rhodes.
