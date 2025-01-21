Ichiro Headlines Three-Player Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025
The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for the class of 2025. Three players are set to be enshrined in Cooperstown in this year's class: Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner.
Ichiro received 99.7% of the vote, meaning just one Hall of Fame voter left him off their ballot. As such, former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera remains the only player to ever get the nod from 100% of voters.
A legendary outfielder and one of baseball's most unique hitters, Ichiro was a one-time AL MVP, a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner and two-time batting champ. He collected 3,089 hits in his 19-year career, despite not debuting in MLB until the age of 27.
Sabathia, one of the all-time great left-handed pitchers, racked up 251 wins and 3,093 strikeouts in his illustrious career for the New York Yankees, Cleveland and the Milwaukee Brewers. He ends his career as a Cy Young winner, a six-time All-Star and a World Series champion, and now, a Hall of Famer.
Both Sabathia and Ichiro got in on their first year of eligibility.
Wagner was one of the most dominant relief pitchers in history, racking up 422 saves across a 16-year career that saw him make seven All-Star teams. 2025 was his final year on the ballot, but he made it into the Hall of Fame nonetheless.
Just missing out on the 75% requirement this year included Carlos Beltran (70.3%) and Andruw Jones (66.2%). This was Beltran's third year on the ballot and Jones's eighth.