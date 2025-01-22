Two Former MLB Stars Narrowly Missed Hall of Fame Induction in 2025 Class
The newest members of the Baseball Hall of Fame were announced Tuesday which left a handful of former MLB stars still knocking on the door.
Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner heard their names called and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Cooperstown, N.Y. on July 27. Suzuki becomes the first Japanese player chosen for the honor, while Wagner earns the call in his final year on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot.
Players must receive 75% of the vote to get elected to the Hall of Fame. Two former sluggers narrowly missed the threshold this year. Carlos Beltrán received 70.3% of the vote, bringing him just 19 votes short of the Hall according to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand. Andruw Jones brought in 66.2% of the vote in his eighth year on the ballot. No other player received more than 40% of the vote, with the next closest to Beltrán, Jones and the inductees being Chase Utley, who got a 39.8% return.
Beltrán is only in his third year on the ballot, giving the 20-year veteran plenty of time to make up the difference. But for now, he'll have to wait.
The BBWAA released full results on the 2025 vote, which they posted on X:
Suzuki and Sabatha were both first-ballot Hall of Famers, with Suzuki finishing just one vote shy of a unanimous induction.