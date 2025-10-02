SI

Ichiro Suzuki, 51, Suits Up in Right Field for Mariners During Pre-ALDS Scrimmage

The Hall of Famer is still helping out his old club.

Patrick Andres

The Mariners retired Ichiro Suzuki's number this year, but he's still helping his old organization out. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Hall of Fame right fielder Ichiro Suzuki played "only" 19 playoff games in his career—10 with the Mariners in 2001 and nine with the Yankees in 2012.

However, that's more postseason experience than most of Seattle's current roster has—and so Suzuki, now employed by the Mariners' front office, was deployed Wednesday in right field for an intrasquad game.

Niko Tamurian of KOMO-TV in Seattle was among a litany of reporters to photograph Suzuki in uniform during the scrimmage, while Shannon Drayer of KIRO-AM took video of Suzuki catching a pop fly and gesturing to declare a "no-fly zone."

"He's been here. He's done that. He was part of that legendary team that we had in 2001, and having that much experience accumulated, and he's passing that on to us," center fielder Julio Rodríguez said Wednesday via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, referencing both the scrimmage and Suzuki's August plea to "seize the moment" as the team made its playoff push.

The Mariners—American League West champions for the first time since '01—will open the American League Division Series Saturday against the winner of Thursday's game between the Tigers and Guardians.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

