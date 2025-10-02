Ichiro Suzuki, 51, Suits Up in Right Field for Mariners During Pre-ALDS Scrimmage
Hall of Fame right fielder Ichiro Suzuki played "only" 19 playoff games in his career—10 with the Mariners in 2001 and nine with the Yankees in 2012.
However, that's more postseason experience than most of Seattle's current roster has—and so Suzuki, now employed by the Mariners' front office, was deployed Wednesday in right field for an intrasquad game.
Niko Tamurian of KOMO-TV in Seattle was among a litany of reporters to photograph Suzuki in uniform during the scrimmage, while Shannon Drayer of KIRO-AM took video of Suzuki catching a pop fly and gesturing to declare a "no-fly zone."
"He's been here. He's done that. He was part of that legendary team that we had in 2001, and having that much experience accumulated, and he's passing that on to us," center fielder Julio Rodríguez said Wednesday via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, referencing both the scrimmage and Suzuki's August plea to "seize the moment" as the team made its playoff push.
The Mariners—American League West champions for the first time since '01—will open the American League Division Series Saturday against the winner of Thursday's game between the Tigers and Guardians.