‘I’ll Be Ready’: Trey Yesavage Would Pitch in Game 7 If Blue Jays Call Upon Him
Shohei Ohtani this, Shohei Ohtani that. The Dodgers’ two-way superstar is rightfully getting all the praise for the myriad ways Los Angeles can use him in Saturday’s winner-take-all Game 7 for the World Series title. But, with the season on the line for both sides, the Blue Jays can break out all the stops, too.
Toronto’s rookie righthander Trey Yesavage has been one of baseball’s best stories this year. He started Games 1 and 5 of the World Series, highlighted by his 12-strikeout performance in the latter where he threw seven innings of one-run ball to help the Jays to a win, taking a 3-2 lead in the series.
It all comes down to Saturday, though. Max Scherzer will toe the rubber for Toronto against Ohtani for L.A. in a matchup every baseball fan is eager to see. If Toronto wants to go to their rookie star on short rest, he’d certainly be open to it.
“I’m not sure, I haven’t heard anything from the people that make that decision,” Yesavage said Friday night when asked about his availability for Game 7 via CityNews’ Lindsay Dunn. “But I’ll be ready if my name’s called.”
If called upon, he’d be pitching on three days rest after throwing 104 pitches Wednesday. But, this is Game 7 of the World Series, and Yesavage wants to do what it takes to help his team earn the franchise’s first title since 1993.