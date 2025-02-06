Ippei Mizuhara Sentenced to 57 Months in Prison for Stealing Money From Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was sentenced to nearly five years in prison on Thursday after stealing about $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star in order to pay off his gambling debts.
Mizuhara was handed a 57-month prison sentence by U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb at a federal courthouse in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday afternoon. He will also have three years of supervised release and be required to pay Ohtani $17 million in restitution and an additional $1.1 million to the IRS, according to Tisha Thompson of ESPN.
Mizuhara's lawyer reportedly sought an 18-month sentence for his client, but the judge ruled in favor of the 57-month sentence. The judge ruled that the 40-year-old should self-surrender on March 24. The Japan native could also potentially be deported after completing his sentence.
Mizuhara admitted to placing as many as 19,000 bets over a two-year period and racking up a gambling debt of over $40 million. Last summer, he pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return.
"I truly admire Shohei as a baseball player and a human being and I was committed to devote my life so Shohei can be the best version of himself on the field. I want to say I am truly sorry for violating his trust in me," said Mizuhara to the court, via the BBC.