Jack Flaherty Returns to Detroit Tigers on New Two-Year Deal
Just over six months after the Detroit Tigers traded starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, Flaherty is returning to Detroit on a new two-year deal.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Flaherty and the Tigers have reached an agreement on a two-year, $35 million contract which includes an opt-out after the first season. Flaherty will earn $25 million during the 2025 season, and is guaranteed $10 million for the 2026 season. If he makes at least 15 starts in 2025, his guarantees will jump up to $20 million in 2026.
Flaherty originally joined the Tigers ahead of last season, when he signed on a one-year, $14 million deal. Flaherty went 7-5 with a 2.94 ERA across 18 starts for Detroit before they traded him to the Dodgers in late July.
As the Dodgers dealt with numerous injuries to their starting rotation, Flaherty emerged as the team's Day 1 starter for the National League Championship Series and World Series. Though inconsistent at points during his brief run with the Dodgers, he pitched a seven-inning shutout in his first start of the NLCS and also helped the Dodgers to wins in Games 1 and 5 of the World Series, bringing Flaherty his first championship.
The 29-year-old joins Detroit before his second spring training with the team later this month and for his ninth MLB season.