Jack Leiter No-Hitter Graphic Leads to Immediate Home Run, Rangers Loss
Jack Leiter took a no-hitter into the 7th inning on Sunday against the Houston Astros. There was even a graphic attached to the scorebug pointing out that he had not given up a hit through 6 2/3 innings, which is exactly when he gave up a home run to Yainer Diaz.
The graphic was quickly removed after the ball landed on the wrong side of the wall.
The game was actually kind of a pitchers' duel, as neither Leiter nor Houston's Framber Valdez gave up a hit through three innings. While Valdez gave up three runs and four hits in the 4th, he came back out and had two more 1-2-3 innings in the 5th and 6th.
Leiter came so close to escaping the 7th without allowing a hit, but Diaz homered on a 3-2 pitch with two outs. Leiter then struck out Zach Dezeno to end the inning and still had a 3-1 lead heading to the 8th. And that's where things fell apart for Texas. Leiter gave up back-to-back singles to start the inning and was charged when both crossed the plate after his exit.
The Rangers eventually lost 4-3.
It's a shame we didn't get to see how far Leiter could have gone. He left after 89 pitches and has never thrown more than 92 in a game. His father, Al, only needed 102 pitches when he no-hit the Colorado Rockies 19 years ago.
It just wasn't meant to be.