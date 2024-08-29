Jackson Chourio Awarded Piece of Scoreboard He Demolished With Monster Home Run
Jackson Chourio is having a fantastic rookie season, and on Thursday, he was rewarded for a pretty impressive feat he accomplished this week: breaking the scoreboard at American Family Field.
During Tuesday's Milwaukee Brewers game against the San Francisco Giants, Chourio absolutely annihilated an 87 mph changeup from Logan Webb. The ball flew out to center field like a laser, going 449 feet and coming off his bat at 109.9 mph. It didn't reach the stands, but instead it hammered into the big video board in center field, knocking out lights.
Video of the blast is below.
You can see the section he hit turn black after the ball slammed into it, rendering it useless.
On Thursday, Chourio was presented with that section of the scoreboard as a keepsake.
That's just another memorable moment in an excellent rookie year for Chourio.
The longtime top prospect has lived up to the billing this season. After the Brewers' 6-0 win on Thursday, Chourio is slashing .271/.319/.443, with 16 home runs, 20 doubles, 19 stolen bases, 62 RBIs and an OPS of .761. The 20-year-old has also been solid in the field, recording five outs above average, according to Statcast.
And now he has a piece of his home stadium's scoreboard to hang on the wall.