Jackson Chourio's No Good, Very Bad Opening Day Made Unfortunate MLB History
It can hopefully only go up from here for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, who had an opening day to forget in the Brewers' 4–2 loss to the New York Yankees on Thursday.
During the Brewers' loss to the Yankees, Chourio became just the second player in MLB history to go 0-for-5 and get struck out five times over nine innings on Opening Day. He joins Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy, who first reached the unfortunate milestone in 2023.
The outing was uncharacteristic for Chourio, who has never struck out more than three times in a MLB game until Thursday. In his debut season in 2024, Chourio slashed .275/.327/.464 with 21 home runs and 79 RBIs. He was a strong hitter for the Brewers, finishing top-three on the team in batting average, hits, runs, and stolen bases.
Chourio also made happier history on Thursday, becoming the second player since 1901 to bat in the leadoff spot multiple times on Opening Day before his 22nd birthday. He joins Sebastian Daniel Sisti as the only two players to achieve this since 1901, with Sisti doing so in 1940 and '41 for the then-Boston Braves.
Chourio just turned 21 earlier this month, and also bat in the leadoff on Opening Day last season at the age of 20. Chourio had a much better performance last season, recording one hit, one RBI, one stolen base and no strikeouts in three at-bats in a win over the New York Mets.