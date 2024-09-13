Jackson Chourio Called His Shot Before Historic Home Run to Join Exclusive Club
Even in a National League season packed with exciting play by rookies, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio has stood out.
The Venezuelan sensation has slashed a rock-solid .272/.325/.466 this year, and on Thursday he clubbed his 20th home run during the Brewers' 3–0 victory over the San Francisco Giants. That home run made him the youngest player in the history of baseball to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in one season.
Making Chourio's round-tripper even sweeter was the fact that he called his home run pregame to Bally Sports Wisconsin reporter Sophia Minnaert. After celebrating with his teammates in the Milwaukee dugout, Chourio pointed at Minnaert.
"Te lo dije!" he said, meaning "I told you."
Thanks in part to Chourio's heroics, the Brewers lead the NL Central Division by nine games over the second-place Chicago Cubs.
He'll have to contend with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill in the NL Rookie of the Year voting, but there's no doubt Chourio has made his mark in year one.