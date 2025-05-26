Jacob deGrom Posts Stunning Career First in Rangers Outing Monday
Jacob deGrom, the two-time Cy Young Award winner, completed an unfortunate career first on Monday during the Texas Rangers' game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
For the first time in his 12-year career, deGrom didn't record a strikeout during the game, according to MLB's Kennedi Landry. He's been able to strike out at least one batter in all 228 games he played in before Monday.
The Rangers starter finished Monday's outing pitching 5 1/3 innings with five hits, two earned runs and two batters walked—and, of course, zero strikeouts.
The streak began during his first MLB start on May 15, 2014. It's an impressive feat for an MLB pitcher to record this many consecutive games with at least one strikeout. There's been 53 pitchers to have at least 200 consecutive games with at least one strikeout. deGrom's longstanding streak places him 34th all-time among MLB pitchers in history, according to Baseball Almanac.
In 2025 so far, deGrom's thrown 62 strikeouts through 11 games. He's posted a 2.42 ERA over 63.1 innings pitched, surrendering 47 hits and 17 runs. It's definitely not a bad season for deGrom by any means, and has marked a solid bounce-back year for the 36-year-old. He only started in nine games over the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023.