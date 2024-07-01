The Moment Nationals' Top Prospect James Wood Learned He Was Going to MLB Was So Special
James Wood is headed to the show.
The Washington Nationals on Monday selected the contract of Wood, the organization's top prospect, who is expected to make his MLB debut against the New York Mets at Nationals Park.
The moment that Wood, the No. 3 prospect in all of MLB who was part of the club's blockbuster trade of Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres back in 2022, learned he was going to the show was a special one indeed.
Washington shared a video of the moment when Matthew LeCroy, the manager of the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate Rochester Red Wings, sat down with Wood in his office and delivered the news, onto its account on X, formerly Twitter.
"But more importantly, I'm proud of the person you are. Don't ever change because I think you're going to play for a long, long time now. You're going to the show," LeCroy said as Wood grinned from ear-to-ear.
The Nationals acquired Wood—then the Padres' No. 3 prospect—along with pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, pitcher Jarlin Susana and first baseman Luke Voit in exchange for Soto and first baseman Josh Bell back in August of 2022.
All Wood has done since is rapidly work his way up the farm system, making the jump to Double-A Harrisburg in 2023, then beginning the '24 campaign with Rochester.
The 21-year-old posted a .353/.463/.595 slash line with 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 44 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 52 games for the Red Wings this season.
Wood, listed at 6-foot-7 and 234 pounds, is regarded as a power bat with plus-speed and fielding abilities. He spent time at each of the three outfield spots for Rochester.
The Nationals (39-44) are just four games back of the third wild card spot in the National League, despite losing seven of their last 10 games.