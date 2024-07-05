Jarren Duran 'Happy to Pay' Fine for Expletive T-Shirt About Mental Health
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran received a warning from MLB for wearing a custom T-shirt with an expletive on it during a postgame interview following a June 24 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, a game in which Duran collected a walk-off hit.
Duran violated the league's rules by wearing the shirt, which says "F*** 'em" on it.
But Duran, while respecting MLB's policies, said that he'd be "happy to pay" the fine for the shirt, which is a nod to the Red Sox outfielder overcoming struggles with mental health.
"I’m not surprised because obviously, it’s bad words and bad language,” Duran told Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “It’s understandable. I’m glad they didn’t fine me. They just gave me a warning. If I ever hit a walk-off again, I’ll just take everything off so I don’t get in trouble.
“But that would be a fine I’d be happy to pay. I wouldn’t have a problem paying that fine because it’s just me wearing something that means a lot to me.”
Duran's struggles during his first stint in the big leagues back in 2021 took a toll on his mental health.
“It has been pretty hard,” Duran told MassLive in August of 2022. “I can’t talk about too much of it, but I’ve been pretty low this year. It has been a struggle to stay here (in the majors)."
But Duran, who overcame his demons and his struggles, is enjoying a career year in Boston, and hasn't forgotten the message (F*** 'em) that got him through the difficult times.
“It’s basically saying the phrase to the mental demons that were trying to get me to not be here anymore,” Duran said. “Telling them to basically back off, that I can do this and I want to be here."
Duran still plans to wear the shirt under his jersey.
The Corona, Ca. native has posted a .283/.345/.486 slash line with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, 59 runs scored and 21 stolen bases in 86 games for the Red Sox (47-39) in 2024.