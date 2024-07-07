Jason Alexander Responds to Viral Success of 'George Costanza' Yankee Giveaway Bobblehead
On the 35th anniversary of the television show Seinfeld's first episode, the New York Yankees planned a bobblehead giveaway of one of the show's famous characters, George Costanza. In the show, Costanza works for the New York Yankees for a brief part of his career.
The bobblehead, given away to fans on July 5, portrays a moment where Costanza is teaching a cameo appearance of Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams how to hit after he suddenly gains wisdom and understands physics.
The giveaway was incredibly popular, drawing thousands of fans to line streets around Yankee Stadium well before the game. More fans lined up than bobbleheads were available. It was an instant collectible hit as a limited giveaway. The show has remained popular even decades after it went off the air thanks in part to syndication and streaming.
Jason Alexander, who portrayed Costanza—a deceitful, lazy, and tightly-wound middle-aged man—responded to the viral giveaway, posting on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Perfect response.
Alexander also threw out a first pitch at a Cubs game earlier this year. His publicist told The Athletic earlier this year that he's, "not really a sports fan." This drew enough interest to gain his attention.