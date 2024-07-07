SI

Jason Alexander Responds to Viral Success of 'George Costanza' Yankee Giveaway Bobblehead

Alexander portrayed the character on 'Seinfeld' for nine seasons.

Josh Wilson

The Yankees gave away a George Costanza bobblehead
The Yankees gave away a George Costanza bobblehead /
In this story:

On the 35th anniversary of the television show Seinfeld's first episode, the New York Yankees planned a bobblehead giveaway of one of the show's famous characters, George Costanza. In the show, Costanza works for the New York Yankees for a brief part of his career.

The bobblehead, given away to fans on July 5, portrays a moment where Costanza is teaching a cameo appearance of Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams how to hit after he suddenly gains wisdom and understands physics.

The giveaway was incredibly popular, drawing thousands of fans to line streets around Yankee Stadium well before the game. More fans lined up than bobbleheads were available. It was an instant collectible hit as a limited giveaway. The show has remained popular even decades after it went off the air thanks in part to syndication and streaming.

Jason Alexander, who portrayed Costanza—a deceitful, lazy, and tightly-wound middle-aged man—responded to the viral giveaway, posting on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Perfect response.

Alexander also threw out a first pitch at a Cubs game earlier this year. His publicist told The Athletic earlier this year that he's, "not really a sports fan." This drew enough interest to gain his attention.

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the News Director of the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining the SI team in 2024, Josh worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as Senior Managing Editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a startup sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Josh has a Bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the State University of New York at Cortland and a Master’s degree in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. Josh loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. He lives in Chicago but was raised in Upstate NY. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB