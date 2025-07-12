Jazz Chisholm’s Bad Throw Ruined Yankees’ Potential Double Play vs. Cubs
The New York Yankees suffered an embarrassing blunder during Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs on account of some sloppy plays from Oswald Peraza and Jazz Chisholm, who'll no doubt want this one back.
At the top of the third and down 2-0 to the Cubs, Peraza fielded Cubs' Dansby Swanson's hit but threw the ball to the right side of Chisholm, forcing the second baseman to reach across his body to catch it. That may have thrown off Chisholm's timing, as he then overshot his throw to first, sending the ball way up into the stands and allowing the Cubs to score a run.
Watch that pair of unfortunate mistakes below:
Both Chisholm and Peraza are arguably at fault here having squandered the Yankees' chance for a sweet double play.
Chisholm, who has been dealing with shoulder soreness that could be affecting his throwing, only recently returned to his natural position at second base after an experimental stint at the hot corner this season. For now, Peraza appears primed to handle third base duties but the Yankees may likely seek some upgrades ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, especially if more sloppy infielding like this happens again.