Yankees Reveal Plans for DJ LeMahieu As Jazz Chisholm Returns to Second Base
The New York Yankees are once again making some changes in the infield, having decided to put an end to the Jazz Chisholm Jr. experiment at third base.
Chisholm is set to return to his primary position of second base moving forward, leaving some question as to what the team intended to do at third base. Aaron Boone indicated it would be Oswald Peraza handling the bulk of the work over at the hot corner, though it remains possible that the Yankees scour the trade market for an upgrade at the position later this month.
With Chisholm returning to second base, DJ LeMahieu suddenly finds himself as the odd man out in the infield. Boone told reporters that the team does not intend to play the veteran infielder at third base, suggesting it was too much of a physical burden on the 36-year-old. So, instead, LeMahieu will be utilized in a bench role, Boone said, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
When discussing the role change, Boone was asked how LeMahieu received the news.
"Not great, necessarily, but... that's kind of the situation we're in right now," Boone said.
This season, LeMahieu has played in 45 games and has a .266 batting average and a .674 OPS with two home runs and 12 RBIs. He's made all 45 appearances, including 35 starts, at second base.