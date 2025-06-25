Jazz Chisholm Ejected After Throwing Tantrum Over Ump’s Bad Strike Call
Tempers flared late in the New York Yankees-Cincinnati Reds game on Tuesday night—or to be more exact, one player's temper got the best of him.
Yankees star Jazz Chisholm was thrown out of the contest for arguing a strike long after the controversial call, as he could be seen doggedly tailing an ump and yelling in his face while going out on defense.
Chisholm's frustrations were mostly fair—at the top of the ninth, he was visibly unhappy with a strike call on a 2-0 pitch that was clearly down:
But, what Chisholm did afterward might have been over the top. He didn't verbally lash out at the home plate ump too much in the moment, yet he could be seen complaining all the way back to the dugout. When he went on the field moments later for defensive duties, he then decided to give an earful to an ump and subsequently got tossed. Even Aaron Boone had to hold Chisholm back from escalating the situation:
Not a good look for Chisholm, who perhaps could work on his powers of restraint after yet another heated incident with the umps this season.