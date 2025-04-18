Jazz Chisholm Fined, Suspended One Game After Ejection, Angry Tweet
Most ejections for arguing balls and strikes in MLB end quietly, with the offending party being escorted off the field by a teammate, coach or umpire.
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm, however, wanted one final word. After being thrown out of the Yankees' 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday evening, Chisholm took to social media to call umpire John Bacon's call "not even f---ing close!!!!!"
Chisholm later deleted the post, but it couldn't save him from a fine and one-game suspension per manager Aaron Boone via Erik Boland of Newsday. Per Boone, Chisholm is appealing the punishment.
The 27-year-old All-Star is slashing .169/.272/.451 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 71 at-bats this season. The Miami Marlins traded Chisholm to New York on July 27, and he played some of the best baseball of his career down the stretch for the Yankees in 2024.
New York is currently 12-7, one game clear of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East race.