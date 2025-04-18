Jazz Chisholm Deletes NSFW Tweet After Getting Ejected on Bad Strike Three Call
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected during the top of the seventh inning during the New York Yankees 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night. Chisholm struck out looking on a full count and vehemently disagreed with the call.
As the announcers quickly noted, the pitch was not in the strike zone and seemed like a make-up call. Indeed, Chisholm did appear to be avoid what looked like strike three on the 2-2 pitch when Mason Montgomery painted the outside corner and home plate umpire John Bacon called it a ball. Not that it mattered to the Yankees infielder who was only focused on the call that went against him.
Aaron Boone tried to intervene, but there was nothing that he could do to cool his player off in the moment. When Chisholm got back to the locker room he jumped on X and tweeted, "Not even f------ close!!!!" The post wasn't up long before it was deleted, but plenty of his 75,000 followers saw it.
Chisholm left the game after going 0-for-3. If there's a silver lining here it's that when he doesn't hit, he doesn't bite anyone. Maybe he was just hangry?