Jazz Chisholm Jr. Asks for Robot Umpires After Horrendous Third Strike Call
The Miami Marlins lost to the New York Mets on Monday night to drop their record to 35-65. They would be the worst team in Major League Baseball if the Chicago White Sox didn't exist. Jazz Chisholm Jr., the face of the franchise, is doing what he can—and this year it looks like a .731 OPS with 13 homers,19 steals and a lot of strikeouts (104). There remains a lot of work to do in Miami to turn this whole project around and precious few reasons for optimism.
The good news, however, is that Chisholm has a plan to fix something else. After getting rung up on an egregiously bad third-strike call, he logged onto social media and made a plea for robot umpires.
Calling for non-human officiating has become an easy way to get online applause in recent years and frustratingly, it does seem like momentum is moving in that direction, with MLB announcing it will test such a system during 2025 Spring Training. This means we'll lose out on these really bad ball-strike calls while an entire field of professional expertise is dismissed.