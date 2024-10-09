SI

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Clarifies His Bold Declaration Ahead of Yankees-Royals Game 3

Ryan Phillips

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Jazz Chisholm isn't backing down from his bold statement after Game 2 of the ALDS, but he is clarifying it.

After the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees on Monday night, Chisholm claimed the Royals "got lucky" and said the Yankees would win the series.

"It still feels the same, that we're gonna win it, you know?" Chisolm said. "I don't feel like anybody feels any different, you know? We're gonna go out there and do our thing still. We still don't feel like any team is better than us. Like you said, we had a lot of missed opportunities tonight. So, they just got lucky."

On Tuesday he followed those comments up, not by downplaying them, but by clarifying his intent.

Chisholm took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted, "If you don't believe you gonna win it you won't ! So you better speak this shii into existence and believe! #LFG"

Again, not a backtrack, but that attitude feels different than his comments from Monday night.

The Royals and Yankees face off in Game 3 of the ALDS in Kansas City at 7:08 p.m. ET.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

