Jazz Chisholm Jr. Clarifies His Bold Declaration Ahead of Yankees-Royals Game 3
Jazz Chisholm isn't backing down from his bold statement after Game 2 of the ALDS, but he is clarifying it.
After the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees on Monday night, Chisholm claimed the Royals "got lucky" and said the Yankees would win the series.
"It still feels the same, that we're gonna win it, you know?" Chisolm said. "I don't feel like anybody feels any different, you know? We're gonna go out there and do our thing still. We still don't feel like any team is better than us. Like you said, we had a lot of missed opportunities tonight. So, they just got lucky."
On Tuesday he followed those comments up, not by downplaying them, but by clarifying his intent.
Chisholm took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted, "If you don't believe you gonna win it you won't ! So you better speak this shii into existence and believe! #LFG"
Again, not a backtrack, but that attitude feels different than his comments from Monday night.
The Royals and Yankees face off in Game 3 of the ALDS in Kansas City at 7:08 p.m. ET.