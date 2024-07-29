SI

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Looks Like He’s Having a Lot of Fun in New York

The newest Yankee had a great time in his debut.

Stephen Douglas

Jul 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees training staff check on center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr (13) during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 8-2 on Sunday night on ESPN. The game marked Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s Yankees debut and quite possibly could have been his first appearance on Sunday Night Baseball since he spent the first four and a half seasons in baseball with the Miami Marlins.

Chisholm started in center for the Yankees, batted fifth in the order and went 1-for-5 at the plate. He also stole his first base as a member of the Yankees when the Red Sox forgot to cover third.

All-in-all, Chisholm appeared to have a great time. Just last week he was playing for a team that is currently 26.5 games out of first place in the NL East. Now he's playing on one of the best teams in baseball.

With all this going on in just one game, it's no surprise that Chisholm has people reaching out from as far as the Bahamas to come to games.

Imagine watching this transpire if you're in the Miami Marlins organization. It's not like Chisholm wasn't already playing Major League Baseball, but playing for the Yankees is different. Chisholm said after the game that it's every kid's dream to play for the Yankees. He is certainly living that dream.

Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated.

