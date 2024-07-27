SI

Jazz Chisholm Traded to Yankees in Deal With Marlins, per Report

Reports indicated the outfielder was headed to the Yankees on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Wilson

Jazz Chisholm and Yankees captain Aaron Judge
Jazz Chisholm and Yankees captain Aaron Judge / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
According to Jeff Passan, the New York Yankees have acquired outfielder Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins in a trade. Craig Mish added context that the Marlins will receive three prospects in return for Chisholm.

The Yankees came out to a hot start in 2024 but have stumbled the last month and change and are in need of a spark plug to get the season back on track. Thankfully for them, their division-rival Baltimore Orioles have also struggled of late. New York is 2.0 games back from the lead in the division.

Chisholm is under team control until 2027. This year he's slashing .249/.323/.407. It was an unkept secret that Chisholm was available, but there were reported concerns among teams looking to acquire the outfielder about his offensive makeup and durability. Reports came out that the Yankees were concerned about Chisholm's clubhouse fit, in particular as well.

Clearly, the concerns were not deep enough to warrant passing up on the former All-Star.

New York now has a surplus of outfielders with full health. They roster Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton (injured, but on his way back), Trent Grisham, and now Chisholm.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, so there is still plenty of time for teams to look to make more moves.

Josh Wilson

