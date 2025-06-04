SI

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Smashes a Home Run in First Game Back From IL

Chisholm went deep in his first game since late April.

Yankees third baseman Chisholm Jr. flips his bat after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s first game since the end of April following a lengthy stint on the injured list, he didn't waste any time making his presence felt. The New York Yankees activated Chisholm off the IL Tuesday after he recovered from a strained right oblique.

He started at third base and batted sixth as the Yankees returned home to begin a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians. He scored the first run of the game after a single to get on base for his first hit after his return.

In Chisholm's next plate appearance, he took the lead for the Yankees once more with a 358-foot home run to right field.

In the next at-bat, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe widened the lead with a homer for back-to-back bombs to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning.

Chisholm started his 2025 campaign off hot with three homers in his first three games before cooling off a bit. In 30 games this year, he's slashing .181/.304/.410. Prior to the injury, he had a .714 OPS with seven home runs and 17 RBIs.

The Yankees sent right-handed relief pitcher Luke Weaver to the IL Tuesday with a left hamstring strain as they subsequently activated Chisholm along with right-handed pitcher Fernando Cruz. Mere hours later, Chisholm went deep to help the Yankees take the lead in a low-scoring affair.

