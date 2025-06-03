Yankees Make Multiple Roster Moves As Jazz Chisholm Returns, Luke Weaver Hits IL
The New York Yankees underwent sizable roster shuffle on Tuesday, making multiple moves to address some recent injuries as well as the return of some key players.
Headed to the injured list is right-handed relief pitcher Luke Weaver, who tweaked his hamstring while warming up in the bullpen on Sunday and was unable to pitch. Weaver was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and is expected to miss four to six weeks of action.
It's not all bad news for the Yankees, however. Jazz Chisholm is set to make his coveted return to New York on Tuesday, having been sidelined since late April with a strained right oblique. Prior to his injury, Chisholm had a .714 OPS with seven home runs and 17 RBIs.
Chisholm isn't the only reinforcement the Yankees will receive, either. With Weaver destined for a stay on the shelf, right-handed pitcher Fernando Cruz has also been activated from the 15-day IL, something which will help mitigate the loss of Weaver. Cruz, 35, has a 2.66 ERA through 21 relief appearances this season, boasting 35 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings.
Additionally, Jorbit Vivas has been optioned to Triple A while Yerry de los Santos has been recalled to the majors. Meanwhile, veteran right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been designated for assignment.
New York will host the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.