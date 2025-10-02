Jazz Chisholm Jr. Stands Firmly Behind Aaron Boone After Helping Yankees Tie Series
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was seemingly unhappy after he was omitted from the starting lineup of the Yankees' Game 1 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, however, after the Bronx Bombers tied the series 1-1, the infielder is standing firmly behind his manager Aaron Boone—who made the decision to sit him.
Following the win, one that saw Chisholm score the winning run and Boone make some smart—and bold—decisions with his pitching staff, the 27-year-old spoke about the relationship he has with his skipper:
"There was never a problem between me and Aaron Boone," he answered when asked if everything was OK between the two. "He's been my manager all year and I've stood behind him all year."
We always have disagreements," Chisholm continued. "I mean, I played third base this year and we had a little bit of a disagreement in that. But at the end of the day, I always stand with Boonie because he understands where I come from. He knows I'm a passionate player and he knows I wear my feelings on my sleeve. He knows that I'm here to compete."
A good answer from Chisholm, who Boone confirmed will remain in New York's lineup for Game 3.
Now tied with a chance to advance to the ALDS, the wild-card series between the Sox and Yankees is a history-making one. First pitch from the Bronx will—in all likelihood—be set for 6:08 p.m. ET.