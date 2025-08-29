Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Bold Declaration About Yankees' World Series Chances
The Yankees were riding high on Memorial Day, as the club held a seven-game lead in the American League East. Since that point, the Yankees have been decidedly mediocre, playing to a 39-40 record, falling in the standings to the second wild card spot in the American League, and at times, not passing the eye test as a playoff-caliber club while making puzzling mistakes on the base paths and in the field.
Of course, it's the New York market, so everything—good or bad—will be dissected ad nauseum under the microscope. And the prognosticators have largely determined that this Yankees team doesn't measure up as a World Series contender.
Just don't tell that to Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm, following the Yankees' 10-4 romp of the White Sox on Thursday, was asked if winning the division is still a target goal in the eyes of he and his teammates.
"We're never satisfied with second place or third place," Chisholm said. "We just lost the World Series last year—that's second place and we still wasn't satisfied so I don't think we're gonna be satisfied with coming in second or third in the division. That would be even more upsetting than losing the World Series.
"We're gonna go out and win that [the division] and then we're gonna go and win the World Series."
Bold words from Chisholm, but the confidence is admirable. In order to achieve the first of Chisholm's goals, the Yankees will need to do something they thus far haven't been able to do: beat the teams ahead of them in the division, the Blue Jays and Red Sox.
New York's upcoming schedule will give them an opportunity to do just that, as they'll take on Toronto and Boston in a particularly tough stretch of games to begin September.