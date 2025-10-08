SI

Jazz Chisholm Fires Back at Criticism Over Yawning While Yankees Trailed Blue Jays

Andy Nesbitt

Jazz Chisholm was seen yawning during the top of the third inning in Tuesday night's Game 3 vs. the Blue Jays.
The Yankees rallied for a huge 9-6 win at home on Tuesday night at home to save their season and force a Game 4 of their American League Division Series against the Blue Jays. While Aaron Judge was the hero after his three-run shot tied up the game, Jazz Chisholm took some grief on social media earlier in the night for doing something everyone in the world does multiple times a game—yawning.

To (kind of) quote the great Allen Iverson: We're talking about yawning? Not the game? Yawning?

Yes, yes we are.

With the Yankees trailing 3-1 in the top of the third inning and with the Blue Jays having two runners on base, the Fox broadcast caught Chisholm enjoying what looked like one heck of a yawn.

Here's that moment:

That tweet makes it seem like people only yawn when they are tired. But we all know that's not true. Many times yawns will pop up when a human being is nervous or anxious, acting as a sort of coping mechanism.

Chisholm caught wind of the criticisms from that yawn and had a great response to it, tweeting on Wednesday afternoon: "I yawn all day long! day and night so say what you want."

Same, Jazz. Same.

Oh, and it's a good thing that he wasn't dragged off the field because in the fifth inning Chisholm hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 7-6 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

The power of the yawn.

So Yankees fans if you see Chisholm yawning again during Wednesday night's Game 4, give the guy a break, sit back, and expect something great to happen for him in the near future.

