Jazz Chisholm Fires Back at Criticism Over Yawning While Yankees Trailed Blue Jays
The Yankees rallied for a huge 9-6 win at home on Tuesday night at home to save their season and force a Game 4 of their American League Division Series against the Blue Jays. While Aaron Judge was the hero after his three-run shot tied up the game, Jazz Chisholm took some grief on social media earlier in the night for doing something everyone in the world does multiple times a game—yawning.
To (kind of) quote the great Allen Iverson: We're talking about yawning? Not the game? Yawning?
Yes, yes we are.
With the Yankees trailing 3-1 in the top of the third inning and with the Blue Jays having two runners on base, the Fox broadcast caught Chisholm enjoying what looked like one heck of a yawn.
Here's that moment:
That tweet makes it seem like people only yawn when they are tired. But we all know that's not true. Many times yawns will pop up when a human being is nervous or anxious, acting as a sort of coping mechanism.
Chisholm caught wind of the criticisms from that yawn and had a great response to it, tweeting on Wednesday afternoon: "I yawn all day long! day and night so say what you want."
Same, Jazz. Same.
Oh, and it's a good thing that he wasn't dragged off the field because in the fifth inning Chisholm hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 7-6 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.
The power of the yawn.
So Yankees fans if you see Chisholm yawning again during Wednesday night's Game 4, give the guy a break, sit back, and expect something great to happen for him in the near future.