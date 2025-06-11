Jed Hoyer Gives Candid Answer On What Cubs Will Pursue At MLB Trade Deadline
Jed Hoyer plans to make more win-now moves for the Chicago Cubs as the MLB trade deadline approaches and has identified one area he plans to improve.
During an appearance on MLB Network, the Cubs president of baseball operations told host Brian Kenny that he'll be focused on adding pitching. After making an aggressive move by trading for pending free agent Kyle Tucker, Hoyer has the Cubs in win-now mode.
"I think we're not quite in trade season yet, but as I've said, I think pitching is the most obvious thing we'll look to add, look to continue to add depth in the rotation and in the bullpen," Hoyer said. "Our position playing group so far has been really good."
His segment is below.
The Cubs are currently second in MLB in runs scored (374), fourth in OPS (.775), fifth in home runs (94) and third in stolen bases (84). They have an elite offense but need pitching depth with Justin Steele out for the season.
Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga have been good leading the rotation, but more will be needed if Chicago hopes to contend for a World Series title.