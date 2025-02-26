No One Is Having More Fun at Spring Training Than Rockies Pitcher Jefry Yan
Colorado Rockies pitcher Jefry Yan is hoping to lock down a roster spot for the 2025 season after spending 2024 overseas in Japan's Pacific League. He was on the mound for the Rockies' spring training game on Tuesday, and he seemed to be having a great time toeing the rubber.
Yan pitched a clean seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox, during which he struck out three batters while surrendering one hit. He was fired up after each strikeout, too. After striking out his opponents, Yan could be seen leaping in the air and hitting some rather electric celebrations.
Take a look for yourself:
That's a pitcher who's having the time of their life on the mound.
Despite Yan's fastball touching 96 mph and the lefty showcasing a highly effective slider, nothing from his outing on Tuesday was more memorable than his post-strikeout celebrations.
Yan will have many fans hoping he's able to crack the Rockies' big league roster, and baseball enthusiasts on social media were already loving his antics on the mound.