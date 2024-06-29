Jeremy Pena Error During Mic'd Up Astros-Mets Interview Led to Loud Silence
Mic'd up interviews on AppleTV+ broadcasts should come with a disclaimer for MLB players absolving the streaming service from any responsibility for any errors committed.
Earlier this month, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Enrique 'Kike' Hernandez misplayed a ball at third base moments after he was asked a question during a mic'd up interview on an AppleTV+ broadcast.
On Friday night, Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena became the latest MLB player to make a defensive miscue while being mic'd up during the New York Mets' 7-2 win. In the bottom of the second inning with one out, Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil lofted a seemingly-easy pop fly in the infield between shortstop and third base, with Pena and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman converging on the ball.
"He leads by example," Pena started to say in response to a question as he ran towards the pop fly, only to watch as it dropped between himself and Bregman.
Pena, who picked up the ball and tossed it to Bregman, looked at Bregman as he walked away. Bregman then looked at Pena as the AppleTV+ broadcast went into an awkward silence.
Pena, when asked by the broadcast as to what happened on the play, said, "Bad communication, bad communication."
Fortunately for the Astros, Pena was let off the hook moments later when McNeil was picked off while taking off for second base. Neither of Pena's or Hernandez's mic'd up errors cost their respective teams runs.
But having a commentator constantly asking questions in their ear has to at least be a little distracting to an MLB player attempting to maintain focus out in the field.
MLB players receive a $10,000 stipend for wearing a two-way microphone for at least one inning of a regular season game, according to the league's collective bargaining agreement.
The question is, does the money outweigh the risk of potential embarrassment?