Kiké Hernández Error During Mic'd Up Dodgers-Yankees Interview Led to Awkward Silence
Mic'd up interviews with MLB players in the field are a creative way to get fans closer to the game. Unfortunately, they can also go horribly wrong.
That's what happened to Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique Kiké Hernández on a mic'd up interview live on the AppleTV+ broadcast during his club's 2-1 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.
Hernández, wearing an earpiece and a microphone, was asked a question about the Dodgers' strong team chemistry by AppleTV+ color commentator and former MLB pitcher Dontrelle Willis during the bottom of the second inning with one out and the count 1-and-2 on Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres.
"After this play," Hernández said, as he ranged towards his right to field a grounder from Torres. The Dodgers veteran then failed to cleanly field the ball, resulting in the Yankees second baseman reaching first safely—and an incredibly awkward silence from the AppleTV+ broadcast.
Moments later, after Hernández asked Willis to repeat his question, the former MLB hurler replied by saying, “I don’t want to ask it again. Because I don’t want you to boot the ball again, to be honest with you. I’ll take that E for you, big dog.”
Fortunately for the Dodgers, Hernández' error was not a costly one, as starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto sandwiched a couple of strikeouts around another base hit to work himself out of the jam.
Hernández, per MLB's collective bargaining agreement, pocketed $10,000 for the in-game interview.
That's why the Dodgers star, even after enduring this awkward experience, doesn't plan on rejecting such opportunities in the future.
"No, because we're getting paid," Hernández said, according to the Associated Press. "I like money."
The Dodgers (40-25) and Yankees (45-20) will play two more games at Yankee Stadium this weekend, starting with Saturday's 7:35 p.m. ET game.